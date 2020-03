Electronista reminds me of a bit I missed from last week's Palm earnings call. Palm CEO Ed Colligan said that there wouldn't be any new Treos til late (US) Summer. I'm not sure if that means announce or release, but I'll take that as a sign that Palm, who hasn't done anything new in hardware since the Centro, and anything really new in software since forever, is cooking up something greater than a mere revision. [Electronista]