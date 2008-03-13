How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

No More Upskirting for South Australia

South_Australia.jpgWe're considering renaming South Australia the wowser state. Soon after its Attorney General revealed that he would scotch the chance to finally introduce an R18+ rating for games in this country, we've learned that the SA government is introducing new legislation to stop what it calls "indecent filming".

Indecent filming in this context means the filming of "private acts" without a person's consent or knowledge. It also includes upskirting with mobile phones and hidden cameras in bedrooms and bathrooms. A maximum penalty of up to $10,000 and two years in jail applies.

It's actually not an awful piece of legislation. It gives people reasonable recourse against perverts and peeping toms, though some of its clauses might be open to interpretation and abuse.

The legislation says this (and these only apply if the person does not consent to being filmed):

indecent filming means filming of—
 (a) another person in a state of undress in circumstances in which a reasonable person would expect to be afforded privacy; or
 (b) another person engaged in a private act in circumstances in which a reasonable person would expect to be afforded privacy; or
 (c) another person's private region in circumstances in which a reasonable person would not expect that the person's private region might be filmed;

 

private act means—
 (a) a sexual act of a kind not ordinarily done in public; or
 (b) using a toilet

[Australian IT]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles