No More Nude Babies, says Photobucket

Anne Geddes would be appalled. Photobucket has banned images of babies in nappies from its site, saying that they violate its no-nudity policy. It says the policy applies to people of any age.

This was discovered after a US diaper company running a baby photo competition using Photobucket had all of its entries deleted by the image sharing service. CNET has the full scoop, and while this policy on the surface might seem ridiculous, you can kind of see where it's coming from. At what age, for example, should they set the nudity cutoff? I'm sure Photobucket doesn't want to be tackling this kind of issue, so has sensibly decided that there will be zero-tolerance. [CNET]