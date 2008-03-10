No IPTV For You

IPTV is making big news around the world, except in Australia, it seems. While CeBIT and CES recently showcased some very cool new IPTV technology, there doesn’t seem to be much desire on the part of the vendors of those technologies to bring them out here, as CNET found out. Panasonic, Sharp, HP and Sony have all demonstrated products, but won't reveal if and when they will come to Australia. Part of that may have to do with our, um, unique download limiting regime which makes any kind of streaming video service rather pointless without serious ISP co-operation. [CNET]