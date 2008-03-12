No Beatles for iTunes After All?

A few days ago the word rung out across the world that the Beatles were finally going to release their catalogue on iTunes. Sony/ATV Music Publishing, however, has now thrown cold water on that news, telling CNET that no deal has been struck. Sony/ATV owns the publishing rights to the lion's share of the Beatles catalogue, so it would probably know.

It did say that a deal was definitely possible in 2008, however, so if you absolutely must buy Beatles tracks on iTunes and nowhere else, then there is still hope. [CNET]