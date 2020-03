May sees the Japanese release of Panasonic's Lumix DMC-TZ50, a nine-megapixel point-and-shoot with built-in wifi, meaning you can upload your photos directly to the web. At the moment only the Lumix Club that gets to host your pics, but restrictions will probably be lifted when the TZ50 gets a global release. There's also a 10x zoom and Leica lens, a three-inch LCD screen, and night- and face-recognition abilities. [Panasonic Japan via Ascii through Google Translate]