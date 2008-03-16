Nike+ SportBand Coming in April?

MacLife.de says Nike's SportBand, an armband that connects to the Nike+ running device, might be finally coming to retail some time in April 2008. The armband will still be wireless and still require you to shove a Nike+ kit into your shoe in order to track how fast/far you run, but you won't have to carry an iPod Nano on you, which lowers the chance of muggings (but raises the chance of being bored while running). Once you're done with your workout, take out the attached USB stick and plug it into your computer to sync data with nike.com. [MacLife]