Sadly, I think these lightsabers planted by SpikeTV might not be the real *bzzt* *plop* flesh-disintegrating deal, so even if you did break in case of Sith (or muggers) at best you could just beat them over the head and hope they don't Force choke you and steal your wallet. Since people will swipe just about anything and Star Wars fans are bonkers, they'll probably be jacked long before the Sith show up. [amNY]