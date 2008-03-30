New LG VX8560 Flip Phone Shows Its Pretty Face

Verizon in the US is getting what could become the replacement for its VX 8700 Shine flip phone—a new red and black number that's currently called the numerically confusing VX8560. Details are very scarce at the moment, but the pictures shows a TFT display with a camera on top and a dedicated silver audio control below. It will most likely launch after its cousin, the Prada-like VX9700.

Currently slated for mid-to-late Q2, preliminary specs for the VX9700 include a 3.2-megapixel camera with a Schneider Kreuznach lens, touchscreen, a full QWERTY keyboard and both a microUSB port and a microSDHC slot.

