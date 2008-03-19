New Sony Cyber-shots Dance Into View



Sony held one of its typically OTT launches this week, rolling out five new Cybershot cameras in its T series and W series families. The launch event featured a bunch of apparent talent from the local version of So You Think You Can Dance, but that sort of thing shouldn't be encouraged, we reckon. Sony also showed off some previously announced Handycam models and a bunch of new living room PCs. Camera release and specs after the jump.

Sydney – 17 March, 2008 – Sony Australia expands its line up of Cyber-shot digital cameras with the launch of five models and a new digital photo frame.

A new T series model (T300) and four new W series models (W110, W120, W150 and W300) all feature intelligent functions and digital imaging innovations to deliver enhanced imaging performance with crisp, rich image capture, and convenient photo viewing and sharing.

"The latest Cyber-shot digital cameras showcase a number of new technologies to enhance both the shooting and post shooting experience. For example, face detection technology now features adult and child recognition for improved image quality, while the popular Smile Shutter function is now available across a wider range of models, including the W series," said Sony Australia's Digital Still Cameras Senior Product Manager, Kieran Gallagher.

Sony's advanced face detection technology now allows users to select either children or adults as the focal point of photos, automatically customising exposure, focus and skin tone of the subject's face for natural, evenly-exposed images. The enhanced Intelligent Scene Recognition technology also senses ambient conditions and automatically selects the optimal setting from up to five different scenes, for more natural and accurate image reproduction.

Also enhancing the shooting experience are imaging innovations such as the popular Smile Shutter function, which allows the camera to shoot automatically when a smiling face is detected, and the body-integrated Super SteadyShot™ optical image stabilisation system that eliminates blurring caused by camera shake and ensures sharp, vivid images.

Image management solutions let you playback your pictures by date, folder, faces or your list of favourites. In camera retouching options allow for trimming and red eye reduction, while a new Happy Faces function allows you to put a smile on frowning faces. You can also playback your images in high-definition (HD) with the HD Slideshow and music slide show with Photo Music.

W Series

Cyber-shot W SeriesLeading the line up in the new W Series range is the DSCW150, which delivers 8.1 mega-pixel resolution, 5x optical zoom and a wide angle lens, allowing convenient photo capture of distant objects, greater image depth enhancement and larger, sweeping perspectives.

The DSCW150 (available in silver, black and red), DSCW120 (available in pink only), DSCW110 (available in black and silver) and DSCW300 (available in titanium grey) now all incorporate advanced face detection technology with child and adult recognition, and Smile Shutter function. Selected W Series models also include Intelligent Scene Recognition mode.

Slim and compact, these cameras also utilise the BIONZ image processing engine and Carl-Zeiss lenses.

Cyber-shot T Series

Continuing the success of the T series range, the new DSCT300 Cyber-shot digital camera is the slim and stylish successor to the DSCT200. With a 3.5 inch LCD touch screen and 5x optical zoom, the T300 now also features 10.1 mega-pixel resolution, Intelligent Scene Recognition and Music Slide Show. The DSCT300 is available in red, black and silver and weighs 149 grams (without battery).