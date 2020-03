Continuing our obsession with recapturing the worst of the '80s in wristwatch form, these new Casio G-Shocks are more than a little fantastic. Aside from their classic G-Shock form, a solar panel under the face constantly recharges the watch so it's ready to automatically illuminate whenever you check the time.

Our friends over at Homotron disagree with our love for everything '80s and Casio. But as we've told them once before, that just leaves more fun for us, baby! [Casio via crunchgear]