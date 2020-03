According to the French site BlogEEE.net, Asus has a reworked Eee PC on the way. While the casing will have the same dimensions as the original Eee, the 900 will feature a larger 8.9" screen (up from 7"), an unspecified faster processor, 1GB memory standard (up from 512MB) and SSD storage options as high as 12GB (up from 8GB). But the sticker price (in Europe) has seen an increase from 299€ to 399€. We've contacted Asus to confirm the information and will keep you updated. [blogeee via eeesite]