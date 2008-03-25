New Airport Screening Procedure for MacBook Air (No, Really)

You might recall a couple of weeks ago, a dude got hassled by airport security because they couldn't make sense of his MacBook Air. Turns out, it actually does look "very different" than 99 percent of the notebooks they're used to seeing under the scanner, in a way that would "pique some interest" of security personnel, according to the TSA's Blogger Bob.

The culprit? Its solid state drive. Which means any notebook with a SSD could've gotten your arse busted by the Feds. Helpfully, they've since distributed photos of what SSD notebooks look like to security personnel, reducing your chances of a friendly cavity search. [TSA Blog via TUAW]