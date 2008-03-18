How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Net Shooter Will Make You Happier than Spiderpig

Unless you have been bitten by a genetically modified radioactive spider lately, the Net-2000 will satisfy your most inner arachnid superhero desires, except the making out with Kirsten Dunst bit. However, I bet that if you have enough real Mary Jane and buy yourself red and blue pajamas, shooting this 15- square-foot net rod will actually make you believe you are the friendly neighbour himself. Check it in action after the jump.

The NET-2000 Net Rod is the latest defensive tool to subdue a potential outbreak of violence from gangsters or burglars. Net-2000 is also a great tool for dog catchers or animal reserve rangers. The NET-2000 is powered by compressed gas through a sophisticated pneumatic system; replacing traditional gunpowder activated net guns. Capture high speed shooting targets - over 3-8 Meters in few seconds. The Large catching net covers 16 square meters. Nets are made of high strength Nylon Fibre to prevent forced breakage. Net-2000's have a reusable air tank that can be refilled with c02 air pump.

Here's how you put it together:

You too can defend yourself throwing nets and silly one-liners for US$419.99, directly imported from China. And talking about the Chinese, why the heck don't they use these net shooters rather than guns? [Chinnagrabber via Technabobvia Boing Boing]

Shameless plug: if you are in London and you are interested in the Tibet situation, this film about the Dalai Lama's struggle for Tibet may interest you. Full disclosure: Joshua Dugdale is Addy's brother and my brother-in-law.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles