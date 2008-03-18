NES Cartridge, Retooled as Harmonica

Anyone who lived through the '80s and had any semblance of cool had their own special technique for blowing in Nintendo Entertainment System cartridges to coax the grey boxes back to glorious 8-bit life. Now one precocious modder has taken this blowing to the next level by gutting an old game and replacing its innards with a harmonica. Consider the dumb video our way of saying don't think so hard now that you're back at work for the week, and that we're sorry you never grew up to become a baseball player/astronaut/cowboy. [via kotaku]