Need a Break From iPhone SDK News? Here's a Squirrel Dressed Like a Spaceman

Yes, there was a ton of Phone news today. Very exciting! But if you're a little sick of the Apple news train, here's a photo to give you a breather. It's a squirrel and it's dressed up like a space stewardess for some reason. You are welcome. [Sugarbush Squirrel]
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.