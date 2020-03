The bizarrely named Naja King flexible stand grips your iPhone or iPod Touch into either a horizontal or vertical position. Its head, with its anti-scratch grippers, rotates 360º, and the three-foot-long cable, which packs flat for travelling, can be bent into just about any position. This, I think, makes it the Kama Sutra of iPod and iPhone stands—as you can see from the SFW gallery, below. Cost is US$40. [thought out via Red Ferret]