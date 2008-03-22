Myka Brings BitTorrent to Your TV

The Myka is what many Torrent fans have been waiting for—a device that makes it easy to download torrents and play them on your living room TV. You can connect to the internet via LAN or WiFi, it has HDMI, Composite, S-Video and SPDIF ports (nice), your choice of 80, 160 or 500 gigabytes (and USB expansion) and the Linux OS with pre-installed BitTorrent software. You can even transfer videos directly from your computer. Prices are going to fall between US$299 and US$459, which is more than the Apple TV, but something tells me that there is some built-in value there. Additional pic after the break.

