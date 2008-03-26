My Touch Keys Brings Tactile Feedback to iPhone

My Touch Keys is a simple idea; a thin sheet of plastic with holes where each key appears is mounted onto the iPhone's screen. When the keyboard is used, you can "feel" each key as you press, thanks to the slight depression the My Touch Keys sheet offers. Though this isn't exactly a new concept, it is the first time it has been commercially made available, and we think it may be a worthwhile investment for some. Watching a movie with the plastic film attached will probably annoy you to no end, but if you can't quite get to grips with the whole touchscreen thing, there are probably worse ways to squander US$8. Additionally, the guys at My Touch Keys are running a BOGOF promotion, meaning you can grab yours for US$4, just as long as you have someone to go halvsies with. [Product Page via OhGizmo]