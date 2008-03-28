Mutant Car Takes Streets, First Born Children

We know almost nothing about this car found in Bali other than it looks like the real life manifestation of some early 90s Hot Wheel/Captain Planet after school special. Ed note: that show would have totally rocked. Here's a bonus shot:

Snakes? Masks? Sure! But the most eye-catching feature is that the ground effects are suffering from a melting effect, and even the wheels appear to be sinking into the pavement (though they might just need a visit to the air pump). Bravo, faceless inventor. Now go park this next to a haughty Prius owner and see a yup piss their diligently pressed Banana Republic pants. [snegopad via jalopnik]