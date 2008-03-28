Mutant Car Takes Streets, First Born Children

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We know almost nothing about this car found in Bali other than it looks like the real life manifestation of some early 90s Hot Wheel/Captain Planet after school special. Ed note: that show would have totally rocked. Here's a bonus shot:

Snakes? Masks? Sure! But the most eye-catching feature is that the ground effects are suffering from a melting effect, and even the wheels appear to be sinking into the pavement (though they might just need a visit to the air pump). Bravo, faceless inventor. Now go park this next to a haughty Prius owner and see a yup piss their diligently pressed Banana Republic pants. [snegopad via jalopnik]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

