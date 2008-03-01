MSI Motherboard Fan Powered Without Electricity

Fans of green technology will undoubtedly be glad to hear that MSI has developed a working concept design that utilises Stirling Engine Theory to power a motherboard fan. Instead of conventional electricity, the fan will harvest heat emanating from the processor to function.

Interestingly enough, during a recent visit to their HQ in Taiwan, MSI told TweakTown that they "would probably end up adding the world's first powerless air cooler to an Nvidia motherboard." Nvidia? No wonder MSI boards suck. [TweakTown via Boing Boing Gadgets]