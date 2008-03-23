How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Mozilla CEO: Apple Auto-Installing Safari 3.1 "Borders on Malware"

We reported yesterday that Apple was pushing Windows Safari 3.1 through Software Update, even if you didn't already have it installed. We thought it was a little odd, but we weren't pissed. Mozilla's CEO, on the other hand, well, check out this snip from this blog (which is currently kee-rashed):

Apple has made it incredibly easy—the default, even—for users to install ride along software that they didn't ask for, and maybe didn't want. This is wrong, and borders on malware distribution practices.

Oh, he don't stop there girlfriend:

It's wrong because it undermines the trust that we're all trying to build with users. Because it means that an update isn't just an update, but is maybe something more. Because it ultimately undermines the safety of users on the Web by eroding that relationship. It's a bad practice and should stop.

Personally, we think it's a little sneaky—we just usually just click OK when Software Update runs, so we almost got a big helping of Safari ourselves. 'Course, the browser wars just keep getting more cutthroat, so it's no wonder Mozilla's top rex is a bit cheesed Apple's trying to eat into it—you have to manually download Firefox, it's not slipped in your backdoor. [John Lilly's Blog via Apple Core]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles