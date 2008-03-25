Move Over Meizu: China's Clone "Gods" do Nokia N95 Too

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It's not just the iPhone that's being cloned: now this black 8GB Nokia N95 clone has joined the party. With dual slider keypads, a two megapixel camera with flash, another small camera, media player, Bluetooth and microSD card slot, it's actually not all that bad. It doesn't have the 8GB, of course. But you've got to admire the brazen advertising: "STRAIGHT FROM THE CLONING GODS OF CHINA! WE BRING YOU THE ALL NEW N95 DUAL SLIDE VERSION!" It gets worse.

"A CLONE THAT IS TRULY WORTHY TO BE CALLED AN EXACT REPLICA! SAME DIMENSION, MARKINGS, FEEL .... OVER ALL CLOSEST TO THE REAL N95 BLACK 8 GIG."

Looks like a very professional piece of tech-copying, doesn't it? Detailed right down to the Nokia logo splashed on the front. Those naughty Chinese cloner "gods" have even packaged the phone up with a "Nokia" charger, handsfree earpiece, a 256MB microSD card and a manual. An actual manual. Plus a one-year warranty! Talk about laugh-out-loud.

It's available in the Philippines, apparently, for just US$161. [RedFerret]

