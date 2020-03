A hands on with the new Linux-based MING A1800 from Motorola by the guys at Boy Genius Report has revealed some interesting information. For example, the phone features CDMA, quad-band GSM and dual SIM card slots along with Bluetooth and a 3 megapixel camera. They also claim that the phone felt "sturdy as a rock" despite its diminutive size. There isn't any pricing information yet, but BGR expects to learn more at CTIA next week. [BGR via Unwired View]