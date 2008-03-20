Motorola Firing Half its Designers at a UK Facility

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Say you're a company that had a hit design about three years ago and have been banking on variations of that spec ever since. What's the best way to improve your designs so that people will buy them and turn your company around? Is it firing half of them at one of your UK facilities? Actually, it probably is. What better way to loosen up entrenched ideas than to get rid of half the people responsible for them, shocking the other half into thinking up something new or face the axe as well? Motorola says in addition to laying off these 50%, it might even close the facility altogether. [The Register]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

