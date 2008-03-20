Motorola Firing Half its Designers at a UK Facility

Say you're a company that had a hit design about three years ago and have been banking on variations of that spec ever since. What's the best way to improve your designs so that people will buy them and turn your company around? Is it firing half of them at one of your UK facilities? Actually, it probably is. What better way to loosen up entrenched ideas than to get rid of half the people responsible for them, shocking the other half into thinking up something new or face the axe as well? Motorola says in addition to laying off these 50%, it might even close the facility altogether. [The Register]