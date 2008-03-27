How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Motorola DH02: Moto's Third Mobile TV In As Many Months

OK, not to punch the weakling when he's down on all fours, but this is quite a tale of WTF: First, at CES, Moto unveils a plan for the DH01 Mobile TV with MicroSD card reader and DVB-H for terrestrial reception (where available). Then, it upgrades to the DH01n, adding GPS and a Tele Atlas map set for turn-by-turn driving. Finally, Moto decides what the thing really needs is a mobile phone inside. Today Moto announces the DH02, all of the above goodness plus HSDPA connectivity and a touchscreen interface with "intuitive click, drag and scroll icon-based menus" to boot. (No video or photo of that, however.) All I can say is, good luck to you, Moto, whatever the hell it is you're doing. [Motorola]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles