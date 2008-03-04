Motion Computing F5 Tablet is Highly Evolved Speak N' Spell

The latest semi-rugged tablet to hit the market, Motion Computing's F5, keeps a good idea alive: a built-in handle lets the butterfingeriest extraterrestrials field workers keep hold of their precious electronics.

The F5's magnesium frame, outdoor friendly display, resistance to dust and moisture and an easy-to-clean surface add to the semi-ruggedness of this Tablet PC. At 1.36kg, it houses an HDD or an optional 32GB solid-state drive, a 2-megapixel camera, and, like its bright-red ancestor, a built-in mono speaker. There's no optical disc drive, though, as often is the case with these smaller tablets. It'll be priced from US$2700 to US$4000, not including the sweet dock, external keyboard or mounting hardware for the dashboard of your intergalactic space saucer emergency vehicle. [Motion Computing]