More Windows Mobile 6.1 Features: New Camera UI, AT&T Video Share, Albums

Boy Genius has a few more details to add to the tons we already know about Windows Mobile 6.1. There's going to be AT&T Video Share support, an "albums" feature, Windows Live integration (uploading, blogging perhaps, which was already supported before with a Windows Live web client), an updated camera UI and TV out. We've already seen TV out on various i-Mate devices, but the other stuff seems both new and welcome. Who's going to turn down an updated camera UI when the current one sucks so hard? [Boy Genius]