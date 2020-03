There is something about aquariums that is just plain cool—and the Moody Acquario is definitely a cool bathtub. While I can see where the designers got the idea, the logic behind the US$14,500 price tag is a little harder to fathom. I mean, the design itself is pretty basic and it doesn't look all that comfortable to sit in. Plus, you have all of those fish quietly laughing at your whale like physique or less-than-impressive manhood. [Giant.co.uk via Apartment Therapy via Born Rich]