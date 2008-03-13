Modular DNA PC Concept Lets You Build it Like LEGO

This modular DNA PC concept looks quite similar to the Bookshelf Microsoft ISDA design concept from a few years ago, but it's slightly different in that it's almost entirely made out of cubes. The core idea is the same: you've got a base "PC" that you add features and peripherals onto by attaching them together. Keyboard, storage, RAM, and other components are all interchangeable, which gives the final PC construction a bit of a kindergarden/LEGO look. Interesting, yes, but a bit too far-fetched to be really usable.

