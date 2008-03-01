Mobius Climbers Are Totally Awesome, Dangerous Playground Equipment

These Mobius Climbers are super-sweet playground equipment inspired by Mobius strips, bending and curving all over the place with grips and bars for climbing. It's the type of thing I would have killed to play on as a kid but would be forbidden to by my reasonable parents, who would see these things for what they are: high-concept kid manglers, inviting slippery-fingered first graders to take a head-first spill into a piece of sheet metal with grips protruding from its concave surface. Awesome. [Product Page via Neatorama and BornRich]