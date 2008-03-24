How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Miu HDPC Does Linux and Windows in All-in-One Package

Yes, you will have seen slimmer UMPCs, but probably not one quite so feature-packed as the new Miu Hybrid Dual PC. The Dual bit comes from its dual-boot options of XP plus WinCE 5.0 or linux Qplus. It earns its Hybrid label by being a mobile phone, navigation device, PMP, electronic dictionary, internet phone, voice recorder, games machine, mobile IPTV device and digital camera. We reckon that list of functions at least partly excuses its 0.96-inch depth. More details and gallery after the jump.

The HDPC has a 800 x 480 pixel four-inch LCD, two 1W speakers, QWERTY keyboard, touchpad and game controllers. It even fits in a 30GB or 60GB HDD (with the option of a 4GB SSD) alongside a slew of ports including USB2.0 and PS2 mouse/keyboard connector. Add in 802.11b/g, maximum 4GB RAM, Bluetooth 2.0, webcam and a five megapixel camera and you're getting a pretty full-featured PC, though of course we're not sure how it handles in-use.

You'd think the battery life would suffer running all that, plus its Via processor (500MHz or 1GHz), but the reported life is 7 hours at "high power" or an impressive 90 hours at low power settings. This multi-use gadget really does fall down on size, measuring 6.4 x 2.6 x 0.96 inches and weighing pounds, so it's a pocket-stretcher. But it's not a wallet-stretcher: it's available from July for between US$400 and US$500 in Korea, no idea though if it'll make it across. [Aving]

MiuHDPC3miuHDPC5MiuHDPC6miuHDPC8miuHDPC7miuHDpc4miuHDPC2

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles