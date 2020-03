The lastest Mitsubishi Blu-ray recorders released in Japan are the first to offer recording of high definition video on plain DVD discs using the AVC codec, good for saving HD TV episodes, and your favourite loops. The DVR-BZ200 and DVR-BZ100 come with 500 and 250GB internal hard drives, digital and analogue TV tuners, a commercial-skipping feature and a touchscreen remote. Just because you are nobody without touchscreens these days. [Mitsubishi via Akihabara]