MIT Students Create Giant 20-Sided Die In Honour of Gary Gygax

I haven't played Dungeons and Dragons since I was a little kid, but I remember the time I spent geeking out with my friends fondly. So, when D&D co-creator Gary Gygax passed away earlier this month, I couldn't help but feel a little bummed. Apparently, a group of students at MIT felt the same way—which is why they erected this huge 20-sided die on the campus in his honour. It doesn't appear to be anything more than some cloth draped around a framework—but it is a fitting tribute nonetheless. [The Tech via Laughing Squid via CNET Photo via Eric Schmiedl]