Mind Reading: It's Not Just for Mutants and Aliens Anymore

Researchers at the University of California have apparently found a way to read our minds. In an article published in the journal Nature, the researchers wrote that they have found that they can use MRI brain scans to determine which of a range of images a person is looking at. The article notes that the effect is analogous to the 'pick a card, any card' trick; using the MRI scans they could determine which card the person is looking at.

At the moment, the researchers are claiming a 90% success rate in determining which of two black and white images a person is looking at. Fortunately for those of use who value privacy, they're a long way from perfecting the system to a degree where they can actually interrogate a person's brain to extract visual memories, but the research does suggest that might be possible in the future. [The Guardian]