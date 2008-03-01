Microsoft's Patent Revolutionises Dating By Matching People With Celebrity Faces

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

That website where you upload a picture of yourself and it tells you which celebrities you look like is fun, but what if you could do the same thing in reverse? Microsoft's latest image-based face search has just that application, allowing you to potentially upload a picture of a celebrity and find matches on dating sites depending on how close he or she looks to the shot you picked. That's right, you can pick a date based on their likeness to Angelina Jolie or Evangeline Lilly. Plus, if you're having a hard time getting over a breakup, you can pick a woman that looks as close to your ex as possible, ensuring that your relationship will be long and healthy. [Dialaphone]

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

