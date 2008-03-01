Microsoft's Patent Revolutionises Dating By Matching People With Celebrity Faces

That website where you upload a picture of yourself and it tells you which celebrities you look like is fun, but what if you could do the same thing in reverse? Microsoft's latest image-based face search has just that application, allowing you to potentially upload a picture of a celebrity and find matches on dating sites depending on how close he or she looks to the shot you picked. That's right, you can pick a date based on their likeness to Angelina Jolie or Evangeline Lilly. Plus, if you're having a hard time getting over a breakup, you can pick a woman that looks as close to your ex as possible, ensuring that your relationship will be long and healthy. [Dialaphone]