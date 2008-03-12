How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Microsoft Wireless Laser Desktop 7000 and Digital Media Keyboard 3000, WOW!

Microsoft continues to step up their design game with two keyboards to follow last month's good-looking mice. The Wireless Laser Desktop 7000 bundle includes a 2.4GHz wireless keyboard and the previously available 7000 wireless laser mouse. The keyboard was designed for Vista and features an Aero-inspired translucent border, three assignable favourite keys, and the Comfort Curve design.

The Digital Media Keyboard 3000 is the more basic offering of the two. The corded keyboard offers five favorite keys and quick access to features such as Flip 3D and Windows Media Player.

The 7000 bundle will retail for US$130—the keyboard is not sold separately—when it is available in April. The 3000 sells for US$30, and is available in June. Not bad Microsoft, not bad at all. [Microsoft]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles