Microsoft Wireless Laser Desktop 7000 and Digital Media Keyboard 3000, WOW!

Microsoft continues to step up their design game with two keyboards to follow last month's good-looking mice. The Wireless Laser Desktop 7000 bundle includes a 2.4GHz wireless keyboard and the previously available 7000 wireless laser mouse. The keyboard was designed for Vista and features an Aero-inspired translucent border, three assignable favourite keys, and the Comfort Curve design.

The Digital Media Keyboard 3000 is the more basic offering of the two. The corded keyboard offers five favorite keys and quick access to features such as Flip 3D and Windows Media Player.

The 7000 bundle will retail for US$130—the keyboard is not sold separately—when it is available in April. The 3000 sells for US$30, and is available in June. Not bad Microsoft, not bad at all. [Microsoft]