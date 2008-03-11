How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Microsoft Warns Home Server Users Not to Write to Server or Use Media Managers

Acknowledging the "data corruption bug" that's been ravaging Windows Home Servers since Christmas, Microsoft today warned users NOT to:
• "Use applications to directly edit or change files stored on Windows Home Server"
• "Use media management programs, such as Windows Media Player, to import files to the Windows Home Server"
• "Redirect applications to access files stored in the shared folders"
Instead, users are instructed to move files to and from the server only by hand, using Windows Explorer or a command line tool. Promise of a fix was cautiously optimistic, but not exactly speedy:

The issue can now be reliably reproduced and a fix is in development. Once the patch has passed internal quality bars, external participants will be asked to help test the fix. Our current plan is to release beta test versions of a fix over the next few months, with a final version currently estimated for June 2008.

Some of you will probably want to get on board with that beta test. In the meantime, let's all heed those warnings. [Updated Windows Knowledge Base Support Page; Windows Home Server Official Blog]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles