Microsoft Surface in Your House in 2011

For Microsoft, full speed-ahead on a cheaper consumer version of Surface, its multi-touch computer table, means 2011. Tom Gibbons, VP of Microsoft specialised apps and devices group says that "In the three-year time window, we absolutely see how to get there. If we can beat that, we'll try to beat that." Alas, it's Microsoft, so they're already running late on the initial launch to companies waving around a lot more money than you. Expect to hang onto your Ikea coffee table until 2012, to be safe. [Fortune]