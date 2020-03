Usually, Microsoft only gives you a gratis year of support if you buy a boxed version of Vista. But because the ride to SP1 has been so peanut butter-smooth (hey, sarcasm) they're offering free support for all users who upgrade to SP1, even if you got Vista on say, your Dell box. "Unlimited installation and compatibility support" via email and chat is free until Mar. 18, 2009. Any of you guys still have problems with your install? [CNET]