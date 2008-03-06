Microsoft Reportedly Working on Sphere Shaped Version of Surface

By now you have probably heard quite a bit about Microsoft's "Surface" multi-touch table, and now ZDNet is claiming that the company has been showing off a sphere-shaped version of the technology around their campus. We know that Microsoft is pushing to get this technology into homes sooner rather than later, but a spherical device doesn't seem to be all that practical (unless you are a fortune teller or something). However, when it comes to the future of this device, we will just have to wait and see. [ZDNet via Electronista]