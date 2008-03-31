How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft Gets Worst Movies Ever Producer to Create Exclusive Xbox Live Shows

Microsoft has just inked a deal with Peter Safran, the producer of amazing cinema masterpieces like Jiminy Glick in Lalawood, Meet the Spartans, and the all-time-classic RocketMan, to produce "original" shows for distribution via Xbox 360's Live service. Like his movies, the 10-minute-max shows will "initially" be scripted (or something like that,) and they will focus on the "horror" and "comedy" genres, "appealing to the Xbox 360 demographic." Apparently, Microsoft and Safran think that Xbox Live video users are retards with short attention span problems. [NYT]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
amazon au coronavirus ebay toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

