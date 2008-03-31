Microsoft Gets Worst Movies Ever Producer to Create Exclusive Xbox Live Shows

Microsoft has just inked a deal with Peter Safran, the producer of amazing cinema masterpieces like Jiminy Glick in Lalawood, Meet the Spartans, and the all-time-classic RocketMan, to produce "original" shows for distribution via Xbox 360's Live service. Like his movies, the 10-minute-max shows will "initially" be scripted (or something like that,) and they will focus on the "horror" and "comedy" genres, "appealing to the Xbox 360 demographic." Apparently, Microsoft and Safran think that Xbox Live video users are retards with short attention span problems. [NYT]