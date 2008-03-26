How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Microsoft Developing Native Office Apps for iPhone

The iPhone is definitely turning into an enterprise heavyweight. Tom Gibbons, head of Microsoft's Specialised Devices and Applications Group (which houses their Mac developers) confirmed to Fortune that Microsoft is looking at bringing native Office apps to the iPhone with the SDK: "To the extent that Mac Office customers have functionality that they need in that environment, we're actually in the process of trying to understand that now." And why wouldn't they?

On top of Office apps, TellMe, which Microsoft picked up last year, does voice recognition software, mostly for Windows Mobile, but their general manager said that they're "absolutely going to get a version out there as soon as we can, get TellMe out there on the iPhone." So yes, Microsoft plans to be all over your iPhone. [Fortune via AppleInsider]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

