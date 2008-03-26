Microsoft Developing Native Office Apps for iPhone

The iPhone is definitely turning into an enterprise heavyweight. Tom Gibbons, head of Microsoft's Specialised Devices and Applications Group (which houses their Mac developers) confirmed to Fortune that Microsoft is looking at bringing native Office apps to the iPhone with the SDK: "To the extent that Mac Office customers have functionality that they need in that environment, we're actually in the process of trying to understand that now." And why wouldn't they?

On top of Office apps, TellMe, which Microsoft picked up last year, does voice recognition software, mostly for Windows Mobile, but their general manager said that they're "absolutely going to get a version out there as soon as we can, get TellMe out there on the iPhone." So yes, Microsoft plans to be all over your iPhone. [Fortune via AppleInsider]