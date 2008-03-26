Microsoft Branding Xbox Live Cheaters for Life, Like Sex Offenders

Microsoft justice is cold but apt. If you tried to goose your Xbox Live Gamerscore to match Chen's (he's an achievement demon, but I still rock his face at Halo) with game save hacks, the long arm of Microsoft is squeezing your nuts right about now. To start, they're nuking your Gamerscore, and you can't go back and re-earn zapped achievements, no matter how many times you kill 50,000 zombies. But here's the real burn: Your account is forever branded as a cheater, so everyone instantly knows that you're a horrible human being. You can't scrub that shame off, no matter how much shit you talk. [Major Nelson]