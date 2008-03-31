Metrolla Strolla: Baby Stroller Gets Some Height Added

The stroller has undergone a radical redesign with this concept by designers Dan Levin and Evan Garrett, which places the baby passenger at almost normal eye-height. The design has sprung legs for ride comfort, and the seat unplugs so you can mount it easily on your bike too. Seems like a great idea, and frees the kid from having to look at endless sets of legs or ceilings rolling by, like in many normal strollers. But I can't help but worry that it looks very top-heavy, and a topple from that height would be terrifying. Might just need bigger, badder wheels. It's a concept, so don't expect to rush off and buy one. [Coroflot via Born Rich]