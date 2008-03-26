Merium Media PC Has "Sky High Wife Approval Factor"

According to its creator, Christoffer Nøkleby, the Merium Home Theatre PC has a "sky high wife approval factor." According to my wife, any home theatre PC should be hidden away in another room, although "the zebra cover could be cute. Hidden under the table." The 10.4 x 9.2 x 3.6 inch Merium runs Windows Home Premium, comes loaded with ports and cables, and has interchangeable plates for a whopping US$1,561, which is the premium you pay normally for Scandinavian design (probably manufactured in China). More after the jump.



OS: Microsoft® Windows® Vista Home Premium 32 Bit Chipset: Intel® 945GM + ICH7M Chipset Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo T5500 (1.66GHz) RAM Memory: 2GB DDR2 667 MHz (2x1GB) Dual Channel Memory Storage: 250GB internal storage 2.5" SATA (5400rpm) Integrated ATA100 and Serial ATA Controller Optical Disc Drive: Multi format Dual Layer DVD & CD Recorder 8x speed in the formats DVD-R, DVD +R, DVD +RW, 6x speed for DVD-RW, 5x speed for DVD-RAM and 4x speed for DVD-R DL and DVD +R DL Audio: Realtek ALC888 HD Audio CODEC on-Board 7.1 Channel and above Integrated Intel® High Definition Audio Digital output: S/PDIF out interface (Optical Toslink) Video/Graphics: Intel® Graphics Media Accelerator 950 Outputs: DVI-I, HDMI & VGA via Converter, S-Video Networking: Integrated Realtek Gigabit PCI LAN Chipm Intel WLAN-PCI - 802.11 a/b/g 54MB I/O: 5-1 card reader S-Video COM port DVI-I (HDMI and VGA with included converter) LAN 1 x Firewire 1394 6 x USB 2.0 PS/2 Mouse PS/2 Keyboard 6 x 3,5 mm plug Adaptor for Optical Toslink (S/PDIF) Power: 90 Watt External power supply - Input AC100-240V ~ 1.5A - Output DC 19V ~ 4.74A Chassis: PCB front and top interchangeable panels Aluminium stand and metal inner casing What's in the box • White front and top cover

• Remote controller

• Remote receiver

• Wireless keyboard

• USB dongle for keyboard

• USB extension cable for keyboard

• DVI extension cable

• DVI to HDMI converter

• DVI to VGA converter

• Audio cable

• WLAN antenna

• S/PDIF converter

• Power supply

[Mesiro]