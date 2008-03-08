Massive Air Vortex Candle Cannon Built: It Blows, Bigstyle

Baking a cake to celebrate 20 years in business wasn't enough fun for sub makers Erbert and Gerbert, oh no— they decided to build a man-sized air vortex cannon to blow out its candles. What's an air vortex canon, you ask? It's one of those big gun-like toys that fires puffs of air surprisingly far across the room. Watch the video of it blowing smoke-rings that would even impress Gandalf: you'll be blown away.



According to Erbert and Gerbert, their "Candle Cannon" is the largest and most powerful version ever built. The windy beast is larger than the Mercury space capsule, and requires two aimers and one (brave?) cord-puller.

Having exhausted its candle-snuffing capabilities, the guys also put it to another good use: recreating the Three Little Pigs tale, with just one pig but a whole lot of huff and puff.



[Candle cannon via Neatorama]