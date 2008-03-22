Martha Stewart Loves Her MacBook Air

It's official: the MacBook Air is going to be a roaring success no matter what we say about it: Martha Stewart loves it, and that's it. End of the story. She loves everything about it and, according to her, it looks great on her desk. So Brian, Walter, David et al, TFSU and read her comments, along the image of the MacBook Air sitting on her desktop:

• I was amazed by how razor thin and how light it is.

• I really love the trackpad.

• The MacBook Air is truly a technological thing of beauty.

• It has a full-size illuminated keyboard, which is terrific for working in a dimly lit car or on an airplane.

Or in jail when they turn the lights off. [The Martha Blog]