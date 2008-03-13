Hot on the heels of the Mac-as-toilet-paper-dispenser, here's a slightly more practical adaptation of an ageing Apple which we encountered in a Melbourne suburban street. Take one Power Mac G4, strip the guts out, create a hinged front flap and voila! There's a mailbox which stands out from the usual generic blah designs offered by national hardware chains. And let's face it, it's probably a more effective way of getting mail into a Mac than Entourage.
Make My Mac a Mailbox
