MagStay Is For People Who Use Macs But Hate Steve Jobs

You're forced to use a Mac for assorted reasons (boss made you; school requires it; reliability in general) but you don't like it. The best way to stick it to the Jobsman is to buy a US$12 MagStay. This little plastic thingamajig locks into the USB port next to the MagSafe magnetic breakaway power adapter, holding it in place come hell or high water. This will show your blatant defiance of Apple design, and your disdain for a particular convenience and laptop-safety factor that PC laptops still don't have. You will have to surrender one of your two USB ports, but hey, what's rebellion without a little bloodletting? [Product Page via Gadget Lab]